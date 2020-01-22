Home Nation

Ashok Chavan demands Central GST waiver on 'Tanhaji'

Chavan had made the purported remarks while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Nanded recently.

Published: 22nd January 2020

Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On a day the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government made "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax-free, state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday demanded that the Central GST on the movie, based on the valour of a 17th century Maratha military leader, be waived.

Chavan said as the state government has waived the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the movie, the Union government should exempt it from the Central GST.

"This film is about bravery and valour. The state government has waived the state GST. Now, the Centre too should exempt the film from the GST," the senior Congress leader told reporters here.

When asked about his comments on the Congress joining the Shiv Sena-led coalition government last November on "insistence" of the "Muslim community" to stop the BJP from returning to power, Chavan said they were misconstrued by the BJP.

Chavan had made the purported remarks while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Nanded recently.

Queried about the video of his speech which has gone viral, Chavan said the BJP interpreted his remarks as per their convenience to pursue their politics.

"The country is plagued with problems like growing unemployment, deteriorating law and order while crimes against women are on the rise," he said. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP was trying to deflect people's attention from real issues.

"I did not say anything wrong. The CAA and NRC are being forcibly imposed on the basis of the numerical strength of the BJP. They are against the Constitution and meant to polarise the society. Not a particular community but all people are against the CAA," he added.

