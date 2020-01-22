Home Nation

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi slams Lalu Prasad Yadav over remark on human chain

Modi asked the jailed RJD chief to share details of any one social campaign launched by the latter while in power.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:56 PM

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Accusing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of suffering from 'floccinaucinihilipilification', Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that 5.16 crore of residents of Bihar have influenced and inspired the world by creating a 18,034-km long human chain for water life and greenery (Jal-Jeevan-Haryali) but Lalu Prasad Yadav sees no importance in it.

On Tuesday, Modi, lambasting the imprisoned former CM over his statement on the human chain, asked him to share details if he had launched any one campaign on social issues or causes through out his 15-year rule of "misgovernace" in Bihar.

Quoting a tweet of UN Environment Programme (UNEP) made over the successful formation of human-chain on January 19, Modi said that the UNEP has not only praised the formation of human-chain but also assured to cooperate in it. "But it is Lalu Prasad ,who is imprisoned in connection with multiple fodder scam cases now, who estimates every good works of government worth less," Modi said.

"Lalu Prasad is a person in politics ,whose vision never goes beyond the promotion of his scions and indulging in corruption.He mocks at every schemes, campaigns and works that happen to be aimed at benefiting the people," he sarcastically said.

Reacting against Lalu Prasad's accusion of human chain being a wasteful act of government; Modi said, "In politics,a politician mocks only when he feels insecure to see his opponent doing well." He said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's politics is made up largely of irrelevancies and he promises to build a bridge even where there is no river.

