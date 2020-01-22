Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi slams Lalu Prasad Yadav over remark on human chain

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Accusing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of suffering from 'floccinaucinihilipilification', Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that 5.16 crore of residents of Bihar have influenced and inspired the world by creating a 18,034-km long human chain for water life and greenery (Jal-Jeevan-Haryali) but Lalu Prasad Yadav sees no importance in it.

On Tuesday, Modi, lambasting the imprisoned former CM over his statement on the human chain, asked him to share details if he had launched any one campaign on social issues or causes through out his 15-year rule of "misgovernace" in Bihar.

जल-जीवन-हरियाली के लिए 5.16 करोड़ बिहारवासियों ने18034 किलोमीटर लंबी मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर दुनिया को प्रभावित और प्रेरित किया।



संयुक्त राष्ट्र की समिति UNEP ने न केवल इसकी सराहना की, बल्कि इसमें सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया।



जिस काम से बिहार का मान बढ़ा, उसे लालू प्रसाद पानी पी-पी.. pic.twitter.com/npk2XXEvNZ — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 21, 2020

Quoting a tweet of UN Environment Programme (UNEP) made over the successful formation of human-chain on January 19, Modi said that the UNEP has not only praised the formation of human-chain but also assured to cooperate in it. "But it is Lalu Prasad ,who is imprisoned in connection with multiple fodder scam cases now, who estimates every good works of government worth less," Modi said.

"Lalu Prasad is a person in politics ,whose vision never goes beyond the promotion of his scions and indulging in corruption.He mocks at every schemes, campaigns and works that happen to be aimed at benefiting the people," he sarcastically said.

Reacting against Lalu Prasad's accusion of human chain being a wasteful act of government; Modi said, "In politics,a politician mocks only when he feels insecure to see his opponent doing well." He said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's politics is made up largely of irrelevancies and he promises to build a bridge even where there is no river.