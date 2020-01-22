Congress slams government over India falling to 51st position in EIU's Democracy Index

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over India slipping to the 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, alleging that the BJP dispensation has managed to destroy the democratic spirit of the country.

India slipped 10 places to the 51st position in the ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of civil liberties" in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend.

India's overall score fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90 in the index that provides a snapshot of the current state of democracy worldwide for 165 independent states and two territories.

"An India which was once lauded for its democratic values and principles has now been labelled a 'flawed democracy' several years in a row.

In less than 6 years, the BJP govt has managed to destroy the democratic spirit of our nation," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.