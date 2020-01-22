Home Nation

Essential Services Act to cover colleges, hospitals under medical education deptartment

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said there are 23 hospitals and 18 medical colleges which come under the jurisdiction of his department.

MUMBAI: Colleges and hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the purview of the medical education department will soon be covered by the Essential Services Act (ESA), a minister said on Wednesday.

"But unlike hospitals under the public health department, those under the medical education ministry don't come under the Essential Services Act," Deshmukh said.

The decision to bring such colleges and hospitals under the ambit of ESA will help expedite recruitment of staff and filling up of long-pending vacancies at these facilities, he said.

