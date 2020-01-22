Ex-MP minister makes 'objectionable' remarks on women district collectors who slapped CAA supporters

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Badrilal Yadav made indecent and objectionable remarks against Nidhi Nivedita, the female district collector of Rajgarh district of the central Indian state on Wednesday.

Yadav, a former minister of state made the remarks from the stage of the BJP rally which was organized to protest the alleged slapping of CAA supporters and BJP workers by the district collector and her deputy Priya Verma in Biaora town of Rajgarh district on Sunday.

While addressing the rally in Biaora town, Yadav alleged that the female collector appeased Congress leaders and workers, but used slaps and canes to deal with BJP workers.

He later clarified that he meant to say that present district collector supports ruling Congress party in the state, but treats the national flag wielding BJP people with canes and slaps.

Another senior BJP leader and former Vidhan Sabha speaker, Dr Sitasaran Sharma, while addressing a party program in Hoshangabad district, said: “What happened in Biaora on Sunday, happened suddenly.

“Had it not been women (the collector and deputy collector) our workers would have twisted their hands,” said Sharma.

Importantly two BJP workers have already been booked under sections 353 and 354 of IPC in Rajgarh for misbehaving with the female deputy collector on Sunday.

While addressing the public rally in Biaora town of Rajgarh, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the slap on the face of BJP worker Ravi Badone by the district collector on Sunday will prove to be the last nail in the Congress government’s coffin in Madhya Pradesh.

Slamming the district collector for “taking law in her hands” while dealing with peaceful CAA supporters in Biaora town on Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Gopal Bhargava said, “the slapping of the national flag wielding and Bharat Mata ki Jai chanting BJP workers and CAA supporters by the woman district collector of Rajgarh on Sunday suggests that either the cops deployed during the protest were incompetent or else the collector herself is too hot-tempered.”

Stating that the virus of JNU has reached MP too BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said: “We’re not going to be cowed down by the slapping of peaceful CAA supporters by the collector and her deputy.”

The state BJP, however, distanced from Yadav's remarks by dubbing them as his personal remarks.

The former minister's remarks sparked protests in Rajgarh and Bhopal where Congress workers set his effigy ablaze and demanded action against him.

According to informed sources, Rajgarh police have called for the video of Yadav’s objectionable remark on Wednesday and a case is likely to be registered against the former MP minister.

The Madhya Pradesh IAS Association also condemned the derogatory and disrespectful remarks against the district magistrate and other administrative officials of Rajgarh district.

“Such remarks not only demoralize the administrative machinery, but also demean the dignity of women officials, who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people. Administrative officials are expected and are duty-bound to maintain law and order and accordingly act to ensure law and order in their territorial jurisdiction.

"MP IAS Association unequivocally condemns the usage of inappropriate language and undignified conduct with respect to any officer of the State on duty,” the association said in a statement.

Further, the state government employees posted in Rajgarh district have announced a pen-down strike on January 23 to protest against Yadav’s remarks.

Meanwhile, MP Mahila Congress has decided to honour the 2012 batch IAS officer and Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Nivedita and deputy collector Priya Verma on International Women Day in Bhopal.

In a related development, the MP State Administrative Services body has come out in support of the two female officers of Rajgarh district administration and demanded more security to them.