Green activist awarded for  Ganga campaign

Environmentalist and social activist Arushi Nishank was given Champions of Change award for her contribution towards the environment with her Sparsh Ganga initiative.

The award is being given under the ‘Transformation of Aspirational District program’ announced by PM Narendra Modi in January 2018.

The programme identifies the progress of 115 ‘aspirational’ districts whose development is being monitored by the NITI Aayog. Arushi is an active promoter of the Sparsh Ganga Campaign started in 2009 for protecting and cleaning the Ganga.

“We’re working to create awareness among people to save and clean River Ganga. Thousands of people are connected with this campaign to promote Ganga awareness,” she said.