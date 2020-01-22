Home Nation

Interpol issues Blue Corner notice to locate godman Nithyananda

Nithyananda had allegedly fled India last year amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

paramahamsa_nityananda_website

Nithyananda (File photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to locate self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled India last year after a rape case was registered against him in Karnataka, Gujarat Police said on Wednesday.

The state police revealed the move in a charge sheet filed in a local court in connection with an FIR lodged against Nithyananda in November last year, after two girls went missing from his ashram here.

"The Interpol issued the Blue Corner notice against the controversial godman this month," Deputy Superintendent of Police K T Kamariya told PTI.

The police said they were working that a Red Corner Notice be issued by the Interpol against him now.

Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.

A Blue Corner notice is issued to locate or obtain information about a person in a criminal investigation, while a Red Corner notice is issued to seek arrest of a wanted person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nithyananda Interpol notice Blue Corner Notice interpol blue corner notice
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vijay Venkataraman
    A fake case fabricated and is being pedalled by media for last 10 years. Karnataka CID has given in writtent (Affidavit) to High Court that don't have any one so called as rape accused. Want to demolish all HINDU GURUS. This is what media in India is good at. Not even one media is ready to see the court ruling and facts clearly. Modi was demonised by media for 15 Year - Became Great Leader for world. Same is happening with Nithyananda - He will become Vishwa Guru. Anyone which large media houses are targetting for a long time
    1 day ago reply
Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp