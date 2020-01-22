January 26, 1951 can be cut-off date for Assamese, says NGO 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst a rising debate in Assam on the definition of the term ‘Assamese’, an NGO has suggested to the Centre-constituted high-level committee working towards the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord that people who settled in the state before January 26, 1951 and their descendants be viewed as Assamese.

Assam Public Works, which had first moved the Supreme Court seeking the updation of NRC, also suggested that tribes, castes and communities which have been living in the state since 1826 should be viewed as ‘indigenous Assamese’.