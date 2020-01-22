Home Nation

Morphed video showing Modi, Shah as Shivaji, Tanaji Malusare creates stir in Maharashtra

The clip shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Udaybhan Singh Ratore and appears to be made in Delhi Assembly campaign. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A morphed video clip from film Tanhaji that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Shivaji and Home Minister Amit Shah as Shivaji’s satrap Tanaji Malusare has revived the controversy over the insult of the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The clip shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Udaybhan Singh Rathore and appears to be made in Delhi Assembly campaign. 

However, the clip has led to fresh controversy in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saying that such insult to Shivaji Maharaj won’t be tolerated.

