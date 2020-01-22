Home Nation

Pathalgadi supporters kill five men in Jharkhand village after clash breaks out

The clash broke out at a time when government documents like Aadhaar and Voter Identity cards were being collected by Pathalgadi activists.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:11 PM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:   Five people were reportedly killed in Buru Gulikera village of Chaibasa in Jharkhand after a clash broke out among villagers during a meeting on Pathalgadi on Sunday.

According to the sources, the clash took place between ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters and those who were against it.



‘Pathalgadi’ supporters being in large numbers attacked the opponents during the meeting with traditional weapons.

Gulikera village head, James Bund, along with six others were lifted by the Pathalgadi supporters and taken to a nearby forested area where they were brutally murdered, reports said.

Sources said that collection of government documents was being done in the area for the last 10-15 days which was being opposed by some of the villagers which finally resulted into a violent clash between the two groups.

“We have inputs that few people have been killed following a clash which took place during a meeting in Buru Gulikera village, but no dead body has been recovered so far. It is yet to ascertain who were the people who got killed and who killed them as none of the villagers are cooperating with the police,” said Chaibasa Deputy Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal.

A meeting was conducted in the village on Sunday, but the purpose of meeting is yet to be found out, he added.

