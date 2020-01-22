Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Jogbani-Biratnagar Integrated Check Post with Nepalese counterpart

Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal. PM Modi said he looks forward to a visit to the neighbouring country this year.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi alongwith with counterparts witness inauguration in New Delhi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to boost bilateral trade and people-to-people contact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday inaugurated Jogbani-Biratnagar Integrated Check Post.

The ICP, which is built with Indian assistance, is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks daily. The first ICP  was built in Raxaul-Birganj in 2018.

“India is committed to simplifying and smoothening traffic with all friendly countries in the neighbourhood, and to further facilitate contacts between us in areas such as business, culture and education,” Modi said after the inauguration.

Both leaders also checked on the progress in India-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects.

Out of 50,000 houses to be built in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal. PM Modi said he looks forward to a visit to the neighbouring country this year.

“I wish that with your cooperation and support in the new year, we take our relationship to a higher level. And this new decade becomes the golden decade of Indo-Nepal relations,” Modi said.

NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Nepal’s Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Supplies Lekhraja Bhatta and Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India in Nepal Dr Ajay Kumar witnessed the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp