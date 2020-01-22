Home Nation

Raipur Diary: BALCO to focus on value-added products

Chhattisgarh will lead the spectacle of the tableaux of various states and departments at New Delhi’s Rajpath on the Republic Day.

Published: 22nd January 2020

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Kaksaar dance with Chhattisgarh tableau

Chhattisgarh will lead the spectacle of the tableaux of various states and departments at New Delhi’s Rajpath on the Republic Day. Kaksaar dance will be performed by the cultural troupe from remote tribal area.

Commissioner (public relations) Taran Prakash Sinha inspected the preparation of tableau at the Rashtriya Rangshala camp in Delhi and raised the morale of the dance troupe. Out of the 56 proposals, only 22 tableaux were selected through the rigorous scrutiny process carried out by experts. 

Chhattisgarh model for NMDC

The mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) after having accomplished the process of the extended leases of four mines in Chhattisgarh for the next 20 years is now expecting a similar response from Karnataka state too. Besides the two iron-ore complexes in Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) the NMDC operates one at Donimalai in Karnataka.

“Hope to get an opportunity soon to thank Karnataka government too on Donimalai. If Chhattisgarh govt can extend 29 metric tonne leases under the state Act and rules, there seem no valid reasons for Karnataka to keep it on hold,” the Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC, N Baijendra Kumar tweeted, as the Corporation looks to expand its footprint more across the country.

BALCO to focus on value-added products

Vedanta-owned BALCO aims to increase their range of 100 per cent value-added aluminium products. “The per capita consumption of aluminium in India is barely 2.2 kg as compared to a world average of 12 kg. It is 25 kg In China and Japan.

Though the global recession has also influenced the aluminium industry, the metal’s use will grow at around 10 per cent annually with applications rising in transport, packaging, construction, defence and aerospace,” opined Abhijit Pati, CEO (Balco).

Time to care on gender, income inequality 

Oxfam Rights group Oxfam released the study ‘Time to Care’ in highlighting the global inequality both in income and gender. According to the study, the total wealth of all billionaires in India is more than the full-year budget even as the richest one per cent in this country holds over four-times the wealth held by 93 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the nation’s population.

The Oxfam cited that the gap between rich and poor cannot be resolved without deliberate inequality busting policies.

