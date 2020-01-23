67-year-old man arrested for 'killing' daughter's stalker

By PTI

THANE: A senior citizen was arrested at Badlapur in the district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man who used to stalk his widowed daughter, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Shinde, resident of Surwal Chowk area of Badlapur East.

Shinde allegedly used to follow the accused's daughter who is a widow.

The accused (name not disclosed by the police), who is 67 years old, had reprimanded Shinde over this once or twice but the latter did not mend his ways, a police officer said.

Angered, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death on Wednesday afternoon, he said. The accused was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the officer added.