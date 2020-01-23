Home Nation

Anti-militancy operations in full swing in J&kK ahead of Republic Day

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday asserted that anti-militancy operations in Kashmir have been intensified and that there would be no let-up in these operations.

Published: 23rd January 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By FAYAZWANI
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday asserted that anti-militancy operations in Kashmir have been intensified and that there would be no let-up in these operations.

He added that anti-militancy operations, especially in south Kashmir, had been intensified.

Referring to arrangements for a peaceful conduct of Republic Day functions in Valley, DGP said adequate security arrangements have been put in place including in Srinagar.

“All arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of R-Day functions here,” he added.

The DGP said security forces would continue to work with full strength for the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Singh, half a dozen successful counter-militancy operations have been conducted by security forces in 2020, so far.

At least nine militants including two top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and a policeman-turned-militant have been killed in five encounters by forces.

Four of the encounters in which eight militants were killed took place in south Kashmir’s Tral, Awantipora, Shopian and Khrew areas while another encounter in which a Hizb militant was killed, took place in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Since January 1, the security forces have arrested eight militant associates from the Valley as well. Five of them belonged to Jaish and were nabbed in Srinagar along with a large case of explosives including a suicide vest.

One step ahead Half a dozen successful counter militancy operations have been conducted by security forces in 2020, so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir Police
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp