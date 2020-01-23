Anti-militancy operations in full swing in J&kK ahead of Republic Day

FAYAZWANI By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday asserted that anti-militancy operations in Kashmir have been intensified and that there would be no let-up in these operations.

He added that anti-militancy operations, especially in south Kashmir, had been intensified.

Referring to arrangements for a peaceful conduct of Republic Day functions in Valley, DGP said adequate security arrangements have been put in place including in Srinagar.

“All arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of R-Day functions here,” he added.

The DGP said security forces would continue to work with full strength for the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Singh, half a dozen successful counter-militancy operations have been conducted by security forces in 2020, so far.

At least nine militants including two top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and a policeman-turned-militant have been killed in five encounters by forces.

Four of the encounters in which eight militants were killed took place in south Kashmir’s Tral, Awantipora, Shopian and Khrew areas while another encounter in which a Hizb militant was killed, took place in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Since January 1, the security forces have arrested eight militant associates from the Valley as well. Five of them belonged to Jaish and were nabbed in Srinagar along with a large case of explosives including a suicide vest.

