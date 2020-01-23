'Bangladeshi terrorist' on lookout for me, claims BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya made a sensational claim on Thursday, stating that a 'Bangladeshi terrorist' was targetting him and hence doing his recee since more than a year.

Addressing a program in Indore in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP leader said, “Did any of you see so many gun-wielding security personnel escorting me in the past. Even when I was a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, I didn’t take so much security.”

“You would be surprised to know that a terrorist from Bangladesh has been doing my recee since a year and half,” said Vijayvargiya.

While backing the CAA, the BJP leader said, “I appeal one and all not to be misled and confused by rumours being spread about the CAA. It’s a law in the country’s interest, which will give Indian citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, but will also help in identifying intruders, who have become a grave threat to the country’s internal security.”

Reacting to Vijayvargiya’s claim, Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said, “Terrorism is a universal phenomenon and many politicians in our country and across the globe are on terror target. But what’s the need for publicly saying it to support the CAA.”

Later talking to journalists, when questioned about recent utterances by Bengal BJP leader Chandra Bose (who is also the grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose), Vijayvargiya said “Chandra Bose who has come from the Forward Bloc, is a new entrant in BJP. At times he doesn’t comprehend the BJP ideology, which is why we don’t take his statements very seriously.”

Meanwhile, Chandra Kumar Bose, who is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, had on Thursday expressed concern over the controversial picture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue holding the BJP flag and demanded that Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh should immediately look into the matter.

In the recent past, Bose has been critical of BJP’s stand over the contentious CAA and has reportedly made it clear that he may have to rethink his decision to remain in the BJP if much-needed modifications aren’t made in the amended Citizenship law.

Meanwhile, an Indore-based local BJP leader Raziq Farshiwala announced his decision to quit BJP along with 90 other members on Thursday over CAA-NRC-NPR.

He is considered close to Kailash Vijayvargya.

More recently, BJP minority cell office bearers in Bhopal, Indore, Khargone and Guna districts have also quit the saffron party in protest against CAA-NRC-NPR.

When questioned about it by the journalists in Indore, Vijayvargiya expressed ignorance about it and added that “We’ll talk to them and convince them to change their decision.”