CAA protest: UP Congress leader prays to ancestors in graveyard to provide citizenship proof

Haseeb Ahmad is better known as the poster boy of Prayagraj because he makes news with his weird posters that he puts up on regular intervals.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad prays to his ancestors at a local graveyard in Prayagraj. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: The man from Prayagraj, who projected Rahul Gandhi as Lord Shiva once, has now made the strangest of appeals to the dead. Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad went to a graveyard here and prayed to his ancestors buried there to provide proof of his citizenship.

"I have come to pray to my ancestors, along with other youths from my community, that my ancestors should testify that I am a citizen of this country.

If they cannot do so, then I pray to the concerned authorities that the graves of my ancestors should also be put in detention camps along with my family because I do not have any documents to prove that I belong to this country," he said.

The entire incident has been video-recorded and is going viral on the social media.

Haseeb Ahmad is better known as the poster boy of Prayagraj because he makes news with his weird posters that he puts up on regular intervals. From projecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Shiva to turning Sonia Gandhi into Rani of Jhansi, he has done it all.


 

