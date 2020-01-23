Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government revokes MISA pension scheme

Justifying his government’s decision Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had asserted that such people cannot be called 'freedom fighters'.

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government has repealed the Act framed by the earlier BJP government led by Raman Singh on the monthly pension scheme to people jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the 1975-77 Emergency period.

After the government took charge in Chattisgarh in January 2019, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel placed instructions for physical verification of all beneficiaries of MISA pensions.

Subsequently, all commissioners and the district collectors had stopped the pension from February 1, 2019.

Justifying his government’s decision Baghel had asserted that such people cannot be called 'freedom fighters'.

“MISA detainees are not freedom fighters so why should they be entitled for such pensions,” Baghel had then said after putting the disbursement of the pension on hold.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh BJP has been strongly protesting against discontinuation of the pension and many MISA beneficiaries approached the high court against the move of the state government.

“Nullifying of the rules is an admission by the state government on the existence of such regulations on pension which is denied to the beneficiaries who were not only from BJP and RSS. Even the High Court requested releasing pension to those who approached it for judicial remedy. The court didn’t pass any adverse remark on the Act.

"After the official gazette notification, out legal option remains open and we are consulting the lawyers,” BJP leader Sachchidanand Upasane who is the national vice president of the Loktantra Sewani Sangh told the Express.

The previous BJP government offered a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 to detainees under the MISA. In Chhattisgarh, over 200 persons are cited as MISA beneficiaries.

“We heartily welcome the government’s decision on accepting our demand to annul the MISA-2008, launched for political reasons only to benefit the BJP and the RSS leaders as ‘Samman Nidhi’ at the cost of the state exchequer.

"The huge pension amount was gross misuse of the state funds which can now be used in the welfare of the masses. The leaders benefitted under MISA neither played any role in freedom struggle or did anything revolutionary”, said Vikas Tiwari Congress spokesperson who was campaigning against MISA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chattisgarh MISA pension scheme Chattisgarh government
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp