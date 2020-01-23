Home Nation

FIR in Lucknow against 100-125 unidentified women for anti-CAA protests

'The FIR was registered for violating prohibitory orders and other sections of IPC on Wednesday,' a senior police official said.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against 100-125 unidentified women for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by participating in anti-CAA protests in Ujariyaon locality in Gomti Nagar here, police said.

They said only five women have been named in the FIR. "The FIR was registered for violating prohibitory orders and other sections of IPC on Wednesday," a senior police official said.

Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.

