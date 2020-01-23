Outsiders from Jamia, Kashmir instigating people of Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After hundreds of women sat on protest in Haldwani on the lines of Shaheenbagh on Thursday, chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat said that these protestors have come from 'Jamia' and 'Kashmir'.

"I have received inputs that some people from Jamia Millia and Kashmir have come to Uttarakhand with motives to disrupt the law and order situation by instigating people. I warn such people to not enter Uttarakhand as we will not tolerate this and strict action will be taken against them.

"People have the right to hold peaceful protests in a democratic manner but we will not allow people from outside to provoke the people of Uttarakhand," said the CM.

Meawhile, protestors in Haldwani said they are not going to budge.

Sabina Siddiqui (37), a resident of Banbhulpura area of Haldwani said, "We are going to sit and protest against this draconian law. Our protest is against the divisive policies of the government. We are with our Shaheenbagh sisters."

Hundreds of men, women and students sat on protest in the Taj Chauraha area of Haldwani city on Thursday chanting slogans 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi', 'Hindu-Musalman Saath Saath' with placards reading rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

To support the protests, former MLA from Nainital and Indian National Congress leader Sarita Arya also joined them.

State police department officials told that the protestors have permission for 72 hours after which they will be removed if they continue to sit at the said spot.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand police removed hundreds of women who sat on protest on in Dehradun in solidarity with Shaheenbagh women who are protesting for 36 days against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Last month, Shahar Qazi of Dehradun Jama Masjid appealed people to keep 'Roza' on Fridays for maintaining peace in the country in wake of protests against CAA.

The Qazi, Mohammad Ahmed Kasmi said that people across India should not indulge in violence but present their point of view in a peaceful manner.

Uttarakhand had witnessed protests on a scale of thousands taking to streets with national flag singling national anthem.

Earlier, last year, the state government had to impose section 144 banning gathering of any sorts fearing violence.

However, the state has not reported any incident of violence and death like it's neighboring Uttar Pradesh which fared the worst.