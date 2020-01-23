Over 4,000 chemists go on three-day strike in Patna from January 22

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Patna's famous Govind Mitra road and other adjoining areas, which have the maximum number of retail as well as wholesale chemist shops, wore a deserted look on Wednesday with 4,0000 chemists going on a three-day strike from January 22.

The chemists, who are a part of the Bihar Chemists Association, staged a dharna in support of a charter of their demands including an immediate check on unnecessary harassment on the pretext of completing formalities of work.

However, in a humanitarian move, Prasan K Singh, president of the association, said that medicine shops opened in the premises of hospitals were exempted from participating in the strike.