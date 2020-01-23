Home Nation

Pavan Varma’s outburst stumps top JDU leaders ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

There are even talks that the former diplomat-turned-politician has become ‘over-ambitious’ and does not want to restrict himself as merely the JD-U national spokesperson.

Published: 23rd January 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By RAJESHKUMAR THAKUR
Express News Service

PATNA:   Has Pavan K Varma’s outbursts against the JD-U brass got to do with the party not renominating him to the Rajya Sabha, or has he in-principle decided to end his political loyalty to party chief and CM Nitish Kumar: This is the question being discussed in Bihar’s political circles.

There are even talks that the former diplomat-turned-politician has become ‘over-ambitious’ and does not want to restrict himself as merely the JD-U national spokesperson. Varma worked closely with Nitish after being appointed as an advisor holding a Cabinet rank.

He was made Rajya Sabha MP from June 2014 to July 2016. But today, even top JD-U leaders are unable to explain what made Varma so vocal that he went on to seek ‘ideological clarity’ from Nitish.

On Wednesday, JD-U’s Bihar president Vashishtha Narayan Singh asserted that Varma had done nothing substantial for the party.

“What Varma writes or speaks is of no importance to the party.” Singh even said if some people don’t find themselves comfortable, they are free to make the next move. Political sources in the NDA claim Varma has always been ideologically out of sync when it comes to a majority of JD-U’s political ideologies.

“He was nominated MP but he started getting irritated and fault finding in the party after his tenure as MP ended in July 2016. His theories now stand in contrast to the party line or thought,” a senior NDA insider said.

As of now, JD-U has two lobbies though it will be never acknowledged in public. One lobby comprises of bureaucrats- turned-politicians such as RCP Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Vashisatha Narayan Singh and others.

The second lobby comprises the likes of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, KC Tyagi, Pavan K Varma.

“In Parliament, RCP Singh and Lallan Singh had supported the Citizen (Amendment) Act and spoken in its favour. Kishor and Varma revolted against the party’s stance on supporting the CAA,” a source said.

Kishor’s recent thanksgiving tweet to top Congress leaders for coming out officially against the CAA is still being dissected.

And if sources are to be believed, changes of loyalty by some disgruntled leaders cannot be ruled out in the near future.

Sources said that the JD-U brass has now taken serious note of Varma’s letters and he may be served a notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pavan Varma JDU Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Rajya Sabha Polls 2020
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp