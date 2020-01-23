Home Nation

Punjab sounds alarm as water table recedes fast in 109 administrative blocks

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has convened an all-party emergency meeting on Thursday to get to grips with the challenge.

Published: 23rd January 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayats demanded the timely release of water.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  There's bad news for Punjab. With 82% of the state’s land area witnessing a huge decline in underground water levels and 109 administrative blocks out of 138 placed in ‘over-exploited’ category, a severe water crisis looms in the ‘grain bowl of India.’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has convened an all-party emergency meeting on Thursday to get to grips with the challenge.

Experts from the Central Ground Water Board have pointed to the massive rate of fall in subsoil water by a whopping 51 cm per year.

Data compiled by the CGWB between 2006 and 2017 point to groundwater decline up to two meters in 55% of wells, between two to four meters in 21% wells and above four meters in 7% wells in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala districts.

To add to the worries, four major agriculture intensive districts of Ferozepur, Bathinda, Muktsar and Fazilka now suffer from water salinity. Scientists say close to 14.51 lakh tubes wells are operational in the state drawing 35.78 billion cubic metres of water annually.

With successive Punjab governments liberally subsidizing power up to the present Rs 44,835 per tube well from a power subsidy budget of Rs 6,060 crore, groundwater extraction has gone unabated.

There are over of the 12.51 lakh agriculture power consumers, there are over 2 lakh enjoying up to two subsidised agriculture power connections and over 10,000 have four or more connections.

Power officials confirmed that over 1.83 lakh consumers have multiple agriculture power connections and that 73% of the 40 lakh hectare (ha.) sown, is through tubewells with the rest area dependant on canals.

Expert say the spread of water-intensive rice varieties over 31 ha has also resulted in water deficiency. Realising the crisis, rice acreage was even brought down to 29.20 lakh ha in 2019 but it hardly helped.

To add, wheat too is sown on 37 lakh ha with sugarcane occupying 1.5 lakh ha, cotton on 4 lakh ha, besides other crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Shortage Punjab Water Shortage Amarinder Singh
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp