Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, three others sent to 15 days NIA remand 

By Express News Service

JAMMU: A special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday sent arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davender Singh and four others including Hizbul Mujahideen deputy chief Naveed Babu to 15-day NIA custody.

Official sources said Singh, Babu, another Hizbul militant Asif Ahmad Rather, lawyer-cum overground worker of militants Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan brother of Hizbul militant Asif were produced in the special NIA court with their faces covered.

The NIA sought 15-day custody to interrogate the five and the court granted the request.

While DySP Singh, Naveed, Asif and Irfan were arrested by a police party from a vehicle in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on January 11, the brother of the Hizb militant was arrested by NIA from south Kashmir after taking over the investigation of the case last weekend.

The investigators have questioned the DySP on the militant-police nexus, how much assistance he has provided to militants in lieu of money, the charge levelled against him by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and whether he had been acting at the behest of the intelligence agency of the neighbouring country.