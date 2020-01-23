Those in power are real tukde tukde gang: Chidambaram

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday blamed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, a day after India slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index, and said democracy has been "eroded and those who are in power are the real tukde tukde gang".

In a series of tweets, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said: "India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real tukde tukde gang,"

Hitting out at the BJP, Chidambaram said: "The world is alarmed by the direction India is taking. Every patriotic Indian should be alarmed too," he said in another tweet.

His remarks came a day after India fell 10 notches to settle at 51st rank on the Democracy Index 2019, a listing of the most and the least democratic nations published annually by The Economist Intelligence Unit, a news and general affairs publication.

The BJP has been using 'tukde tukde gang reference to target the Congress and others.