To stop anti-India slogans, give 10% quota for west UP in JNU, Jamia: Union Minister

The Union Minister’s remark came amid protests across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 23rd January 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling the anti-CAA protests politically motivated, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan sought 10 per cent reservation for students from western UP in JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia to set everything straight. 

The Union minister claimed that the students from western UP will give the “ultimate treatment” to those who shout anti-India slogans seeking disintegration of the country.

Sharing the stage with Defence minister Rajnath Sigh at BJP’s Jan Jagaran rally to clear the air on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut on Wednesday, Balyan said: “Give West UP a 10 per cent reservation in JNU and Jamia and we will treat everyone. They can forget about studying there. No one will dare to chant slogans against India,” he said. Looking at Rajnath Singh, Balyan said that only he could do something in that direction.

The Union Minister’s remark came amid protests across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The JNU and Jamia were sites of intense protests in December 2019 after the passage of the citizenship legislation in Parliament.

The minister claimed that the students much more in number than those of JNU and Jamia combined were sitting there in that Meerut College in support of CAA. On December 15, violence had broken out between Delhi police and students of Jamia following an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by students. The area in and around the campus witnessed buses on fire, while several students and police officials were injured. The police were accused of using brute force on students inside the campus.

Referring to violent protests in western UP districts after the passage of CAA, Balyan said there were deliberate attempts to stoke up unrest in western UP.

He also laid stress on the point that CAA pertained to accord citizenship on refugees and not taking it away from anyone.

Sanjeev Balyan anti-India slogans reservation demand western UP students
