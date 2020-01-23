Home Nation

Trolled over diploma from China, BJP's Tajinder Bagga says it's from Taiwan

Bagga said he had received an invite from the Taiwan government to enrol for the one-month course and he stayed there for a month in December 2017 to complete the course.

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hari Nagar Assembly candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, here on Thursday, refuted the allegations that he did diploma in the National Development Course from the National Defence University (NDU) in China, and said he did one-month course from Taiwan along with the representative from 18 countries.

The clarification has come after the Delhi BJP spokesperson was trolled for holding a diploma in the National Development Course from the NDU in China.

His election affidavit mentioned diploma in the National Development Course from the NDU, the Republic of China, Taiwan, in 2017.

Speaking to IANS, Bagga said, "I don't know if the people questioning my diploma are themselves literate. They can't differentiate between China and Taiwan, who are always against each other."

Clarifying about the diploma, the BJP leader said, "It was a one-month course. I had received an invite from the Taiwan government to enrol. I stayed there for a month in December 2017 to complete the course."

Asked about the content of the programme, he said, "The course focussed on the foreign relations and why the world should support Taiwan."

According to the NDU website, it was established in 1906. During its over a century-long history, the NDU's name was changed 9 times and was headed by over 30 superintendents.

Till date, claims the NDU website, it has trained thousands of outstanding officers who vowed to protect the people and serve the country.

Bagga, a school dropout, has mentioned in the poll affidavit that he is pursuing Bachelor Preparatory Programme from the IGNOU.

The IGNOU programme is offered to students who wish to attain a bachelor's degree but lacks the essential qualification of having passed Class 12.

On his plans for the constituency, Bagga said after every two days we would share plans for the Hari Nagar Assembly seat. "I have said in the first 60 days on winning the election, I will get smog towers installed in the constituency for purifying air," he said.

Bagga is facing Surinder Kumar Setia of the Congress and Raj Kumari Dhillon of the AAP in the February 8 elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The results will be out on February 11.

Bagga came to limelight after he admitted that he slapped lawyer-activist and then AAP leader Prashant Bhushan for his remarks on Kashmir and called the assault "Operation Prashant Bhushan".

His rivals often accuse Bagga, who has over 6.4 lakh followers on Twitter, of being a "troll".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tajinder Bagga Taiwan diploma course
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp