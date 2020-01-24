15 years old three-wheelers to be replaced by electric/CNG vehicles to control pollution in Punjab

By ANI

Department of Environment and Climate Change under Tandrust Punjab Mission has decided to ensure replacement of more than fifteen years old three-wheelers with electric/CNG three-wheelers, informed KS Pannu, Director Tandrust Punjab Mission.

He said that Deputy Commissioners of all major cities have been asked to undertake measures to weed out the old three-wheelers and to provide an opportunity of having Gas/Electric based three-wheelers to the owners of old three-wheelers.

Mission Director said that action as provided under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 shall continue to be taken against the vehicles running in violations of the Act.