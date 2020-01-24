Home Nation

154 eminent citizens urge President to act against those indulging in violence during CAA protests

Central Administrative Tribunal chairman and former judge Permod Kohli, who led the delegation to the President, claimed that the protests were 'instigated' by some political elements.

Published: 24th January 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of 154 "conscious, responsible and concerned citizens" on Friday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against those indulging in violence in the name of protests against the CAA and the NRC and "safeguard" the country's democratic institutions.

The group consists of people who have retired from top government and constitutional posts and intellectuals.

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Chairman and former chief justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli, who led the delegation that called on the President, alleged that some political elements were sponsoring the "violent protestors" and there is also an "external dimension to the disturbances being created".

He, however, did not name any political party or individual "instigating" the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens The delegates said they were concerned about the move to "divide" the country by "some groups" to create a "vicious atmosphere".

We have no objection if the stir is peaceful without any inconvenience to the public, they added.

The signatories to the memorandum, submitted to the President, include 11 former high court judges, 72 ex-bureaucrats including IAS, IPS, IFS officers and former ambassadors of India, 56 ex-top defence officers, intellectuals, academicians and medical professionals.

The memorandum said the "conscious, responsible and concerned citizens" want the Centre to "look into the matter with all seriousness and safeguard the democratic institutions of the country and take stern action against such forces".

"Whenever India faced challenges on its borders and encountered the onslaught of some of the foreign invaders, it was more because of internal chicanery of individuals and small groups of people for their personal agendas and benefits who have from time to time tried to break the fabric of India's unity and cohesiveness.

We are seeing this phenomenon again.

" It alleged that the protests, "while ostensibly claiming to oppose the policies" of the Centre are in effect "designed to destroy the very fabric" of India and harm its unity and integrity.

"The fear-mongering which is being spread across the length and breadth of India appears to be motivated and with a sinister design to harm the nation," the memorandum added.

"The CAA does not impact on Indian citizens and hence claims that a citizen's rights and liberties are being infringed, does not stand scrutiny," it said.

Others signatories include former Rajya Sabha secretary-general Yogendra Narain, former Kerala chief secretary C V Anand Bose, former ambassador G S Iyer, former RAW chief Sanjiv Tripathi, ITBP ex-DGP S K Kain, former Delhi Police commissioner R S Gupta, former Army staff deputy chief N S Malik, ex-president Institute of Cost Accountants of India Chandra Wadhwa and former NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Permod Kohli Citizenship act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp