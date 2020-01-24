Home Nation

1,700 doctors who did PG Diploma from IGNOU can’t practise cardiology as MCI refuses to recognise their degrees

The university, however, stopped fresh enrollment in 2013 after the Medical Council of India (MCI) refused to grant license to students pursuing it.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fate of about 1,700 doctors looking to work as heart specialists appears to have been sealed, as the medical education regulator refuses to recognise their PG diploma in clinical cardiology offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

The two-year course, designed by celebrated cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, was started in 2006 to train doctors as cardiologists in 70 hospitals across the country. Between 2006 and 2012, about 1,700 doctors opted for the course.

The university, however, stopped fresh enrollment in 2013 after the Medical Council of India (MCI) refused to grant a license to students pursuing it.

A group of doctors who had earlier taken the course then approached the Delhi High Court. In September last year, the court asked the Union Health Ministry to take a view in the matter.

“The MCI-Board of Governors too came to the conclusion that those doctors cannot be allowed to work as cardiologists,” a senior health ministry official told this newspaper.

Reason: Evaluation of the training programme was not done within one year of starting it as per the Indian Medical Act, 1956 rules.

The IGNOU said it will further pursue the matter.

“We had started the course to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the country and have been trying to get MCI recognition,” said Dr T K Jena, director of the school of health sciences at IGNOU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Gandhi National Open University Medical Council of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp