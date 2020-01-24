BJP leader held for 'indecent' remark against woman collector

By PTI

RAJGARH: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav was arrested on Friday for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita during a public meeting, police said.

However, a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court later granted bail to Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, he said.

The former minister of state was arrested from his residence in Biaora city (in Rajgarh district) on Friday afternoon in the case registered against him under IPC sections 294 (obscene act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Thursday, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

"Yadav was produced in the JMFC court, which granted bail to him on the personal bond of Rs 20,000," he added.

Biaora City police station in-charge D P Lohia said that apart from this, the former minister was also arrested on Friday in an old case registered against him under IPC section 188.

The JMFC granted bail to him in that case as well on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

A case had been registered against Yadav on Thursday for making an objectionable remark against the woman collector, who is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally held five days ago.

Yadav had made an indecent remark against the collector during a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in Rajgarh district on Wednesday against slapping by the district collector.

The case was registered against Yadav on a complaint filed by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandip Kulshreshth. The state BJP unit has already distanced itself from Yadav's comments.