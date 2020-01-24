BJP, RSS affiliates to help refugees across country get citizenship under CAA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) affiliates are gearing up to reach out to the refugees who would benefit from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The saffron outfits will reach out to the beneficiaries in the states also which have stated that they wouldn’t implement the newly enacted law.

“We’re awaiting the framing of the rules of the CAA. The groundwork is already being done. Once the rules are notified, the BJP will begin enlisting the refugees for the registration purposes and facilitate them to gain the citizenship,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP ruled states are, sources said, already identifying the beneficiaries and the respective lists would be submitted to the state governments.

“The state governments should ideally facilitate the identification process of the refugees who will benefit from the CAA. But the states ruled by the Opposition parties have made their stand clear that they wouldn’t be implementing the law in their respective domains. So, the BJP workers will pitch in to help out the refugees to get the benefits of the CAA,” added the BJP leader.

BJP chief J P Nadda is likely to issue a circular to all the state unit chiefs soon to begin working on the exercise to enlist the beneficiaries of the CAA. The BJP leader also maintained that there’s no actual estimate of the number of such refugees.

‘Saffron’ Help desks

Saffron outfits, including VHP are gearing up to set up desks at the refugee camps across India to help the beneficiaries