Bride sisters in MP lead wedding procession, ride horses to reach venue

The father of the sisters urged the people of other communities to follow the tradition as well to give respect to the women of this country.

Khandwa brides

Sakshi and Srishti took out their own 'baraat' and rode horses to reach houses of their grooms in Khandwa, as a tradition followed by the Patidar community. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KHANDWA (MP): Two sisters, dressed in their best bridal finery, took out their own wedding procession (baraat) and rode horses to the houses of their grooms in Khandwa as part of the tradition followed by the Patidar community.

Sakshi and Srishti, two sisters who had their wedding ceremonies on 22nd January, took out their own 'baraat'.

"I feel proud to be part of this community and that they have been following this tradition," Srishti told ANI.

The father of sisters urged the people of other communities to follow the tradition as well to give respect to the women of this country.

"This is a 400-500 years old tradition. We are carrying it forward to support the government message "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. The daughters of this country should be treated equally. This is the message that we want to convey with our tradition and will continue practising it," said Arun, the father of the daughters.

"I urge the people of other communities to adopt this tradition and give respect to our daughters," he added. 

