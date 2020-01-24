 Education infrastructure in West Bengal improved significantly since 2011: CM Mamata Banerjee

Home Nation

Published: 24th January 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a march against CAA NRC and NPR in Kolkata Monday Jan. 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Educational infrastructure in West Bengal has improved significantly during the past 8.5 years of the TMC government's rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of International Day of Education, Banerjee said the state has set up 28 new universities and 11 more were in the offing.

"Today is International Day of Education. Education infrastructure in Bangla has improved significantly since 2011.

"In the last 8.5 years, our Govt in Bangla has set up 28 new universities; 11 more coming soon. 50 new colleges have also been set up in the same period in the State," the chief minister tweeted.

A senior official at the state secretariat said a university, named after Mahatma Gandhi, would soon be inaugurated in East Midnapore district, while one each was in the pipeline in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad districts.

