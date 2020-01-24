FIR against former AMU students union chief for commenting on Muslims

By PTI

ALIGARH: An FIR was on Friday registered against former AMU students union president Faizul Hasan for his statement that if Muslims decide to "ruin", they can "finish any country".

"The case under IPC section 153A (promoting communal hatred) has been registered at civil lines police station against Hasan in connection with his speech on Thursday at the protest site near Babey Sir Syed gate," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.

The action was taken after a video clip of Hasan's speech went viral on social media and the national spokesman of the Hindu Mahasabha Ashok Pandey demanded stringent action against him.

The student leader in his speech had said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is repeatedly issuing highly provocative statements against Muslims. The CM is testing the patience of Muslims to the hilt by repeatedly issuing communally charged statements."

Muslims always practised restraint. From 1947 to 2020, never tried to break the country. Otherwise, we cannot be stopped. We are of a 'kaum' (community) where if we decide to ruin, we will not leave and can 'finish' any country," he had said.

Later, when contacted, Hasan said his statement was being selectively shown and was being taken out context by some people.

"What I had said was that Muslims would be ready to fight for the country and destroy any other country including Pakistan if they are handled with trust and love," he said.