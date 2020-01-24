Former AMUSU leader booked for 'Muslims can destroy anything' statement, refuses to apologise

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former students' union president of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Faizul Hasan has landed in soup by making a controversial statement.

The Aligarh police have lodged a case against him under section 153 A of Indian penal Code (IPC)

on Friday.

However, the former students' leader has refused to either withdraw or apologise for his statement.

Faizul Hasan had said that he belonged to a community (Muslims) who could destroy anything if they resolved to do so and that the patience of the community was being tested constantly since 1947 till 2020.

"If you want to see the limits of patience, then see Indian Muslims' limit of patience since 1947 till 2020. We never tried to break up India, otherwise, we are from that community that if we resolve to destroy, we have enough anger to disintegrate nations and leaving nothing,” Faizul Hasan said while addressing a

anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest on the AMU campus on January 22.

A day later, he refused to apologise and said that in 2014 Narendra Modi had promised "sabka saath, sabka vikas" and now he didn’t want to take the Muslims along, which was a breach of trust.

He also challenged the Union Home Minister to debate on CAA, "Amit Shah should come and debate with our class 12th student. Hopefully, he won't be able to win. Even if he earns five points, I will stand with him (Shah) and support CAA."

He also clarified that they harboured no hatred towards any government but there should be no divisive politics on the basis of religion.

However, later talking to media, Hasan said that he did not mean to disintegrate India.

Meanwhile, AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai told the media persons that no one should give statements which could vitiate the atmosphere of the country.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari said that a video of Hasan making such statements went viral on social media but an FIR was registered against him only after the video was found to be genuine and unmorphed by forensic experts.