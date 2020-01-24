Home Nation

Jharkhand horror: Three held, families of Chaibasa victims get security

The incident took place on Sunday when seven out of nine villagers, taken hostage, were killed brutally but the mutilated dead bodies were retrieved by the police only three days after.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:12 PM

Jharkhand CM meets family members of those killed allegedly by ‘Pathalgarhi’ movement supporters in the state on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Police has detained at least three persons in connection with the brutal killing of seven villagers at Buru-Gulikera under Gudri police station in Chaibasa, allegedly by ‘Pathalgadi’ supporters for opposing them. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Thursday, also visited family members of the deceased and took stock of the situation.  

“Three persons, who are supposed to be involved in the incident, have been detained and are likely to be arrested late in the evening as they have been identified as the key accused persons,” said ADG (Operations) ML Meena. Meanwhile, the investigations are on and the process of identification of other accused persons are being done, he added.   

The incident took place on Sunday when seven out of nine villagers, taken hostage, were killed brutally but the mutilated dead bodies were retrieved by the police only three days after the incident on Wednesday.

Police, however, said that the reasons of killing are yet to be ascertained whether it was due to internal rivalry among the two groups or it was a fall-out of ‘Pathalgadi’.     

“It is yet not clear whether the clash took place between pro and anti ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters, I have asked for detailed report on the matter which is likely to come in the next 4-5 days only after which anything can be said,” said Soren, who has sought a detailed report on the matter.

“People involved in the incident will not get any support from the government,” he added. Soren has even directed the officials to ensure protection to the family of the deceased. “I assure that no such incident will take place in future for which the police department has been directed to take adequate measures,” said Soren.

The chief minister after holding a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary, DGP and senior police officials has ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

