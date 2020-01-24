Lalit Kala Akademi to provide platform for tribal artists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi is planning to introduce a separate section for tribal artists in its upcoming triennale which will be held between October and November.

The Akademi will be encouraging countries with tribal population to enter this category. There would be at least 50 such artists at the competition.

The Triennale is an art exhibition that brings together artists from across national and international arena to showcase visual art forms like graphics, sculptures and paintings, photographs, and architecture.“The Lalit Kala Akademi is planning to have a separate section ‘tribal triennale’ in the upcoming triennale this year. This will be exclusively for showcasing the talent of tribal artists,” said Uttam Pacharne, Lalit Kala chairperson. The Akademi is currently holding camps for tribal artists in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.