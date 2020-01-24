Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty is General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Army Command

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty has been appointed General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Army Command. In his career spanning over 37 years, General Mohanty has commanded a battalion on Line of Control (LoC) in J&K and also in counter insurgency operations in Northeast. He was military advisor, Seychelles and Colonel Military Secretary in Military Secretary branch.

As a Major General, he commanded a division in operation Rhino in Assam in the aftermath of 2014 ethnic carnage by Bodo group and successfully restored normalcy. As Lieutenant General, he served as DG-Operational Logistics and Strategic Move and steered the operational logistics of the Indian Army during the Doklam crisis.

The Colonel of Rajput Regiment is currently commanding Uttar Bharat area. General Mohanty is the son of retired senior Government official Jitendra K Mohanty and Prof Sarada Mohanty.