Home Nation

Muslims safest in ‘inclusive’ India: Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Davos

Goyal was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos at a session titled Strategic Outlook: India.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Muslims in India are the safest.

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos at a session titled Strategic Outlook: India.

“India is probably one of the most inclusive societies in the world. India is a country which welcomes all diverse viewpoints, all diverse opinions, the Muslims in India are safer than any other part of the world in terms of equal opportunity,” Goyal said.

Claiming that there was no discrimination in any government schemes, the minister said citizens are not asked their colour or religion when being supplied electricity.

“When we take electricity to every home we do not ask them their colour or their religion when we take toilets, digital tech, bank accounts, cooking gas to every home we do not ask their religion. All our programmes are equal for all,” Goyal said.

Defending the government’s decision to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act, the minister said that it was India’s duty to protect all people who are facing religious persecution.

“Citizenship is an area that every country protects, that every country has the rules of the game, every country has citizenship laws that are respected by the world,” he said.

On the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, the minister said that every country has a population register.

“Every country wants to know who is in that country. It has no relation to citizenship it is the population,” Goyal said.

‘Islamic nations respect our view’

Goyal said there are about 57-odd Islamic countries in the world and except for one or two, every country respects that what India is doing is for the welfare of the people of India, across all religion.

Nadda challenges Rahul to speak ‘10 lines on CAA’  

Newly elected BJP president J P Nadda slammed the Congress for opposing the CAA, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from “mental bankruptcy” and dared Rahul Gandhi to “speak even ten lines” on the amended law.

“Congress has lost all hopes. Its leadership is suffering from ‘manasik diwaliyapan’ (mental bankruptcy). The statements issued by the party in the last eight months reflect that they are intended to help Pakistan,” he said. 

Nadda said the Congress was provoking Muslims. 

“If he (Rahul) speaks even ten lines on CAA, then we will acknowledge him,” he said.

There was no need to be afraid of the CAA as it was the law of the people, the BJP chief said.

Oppn hits out at Yogi for warning CAA protesters

Opposition parties slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that “azadi” slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition.

While the Samajwadi Party drew an analogy with the British rule, the Congress termed it “a language of dictators”.

The UP CM has said at a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday that if “Azadi slogans are raised here... then it will come in the category of sedition and stringent action will be taken by the government”.

Senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said the British too “had described freedom fighters as terrorists”. “Now their successors or those who had sided with them are terming those raising Azadi slogans traitors,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Citizenship Act CAA World Economic Forum
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp