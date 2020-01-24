Home Nation

Naga Accord: NSCN-IM seeks to buy peace with Manipur organisations

There are speculations the Centre will create two autonomous councils, one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, as a part of the final Naga accord.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland-based insurgent group NSCN-K. (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seen as an attempt to buy peace with the Meiteis (Manipuris) ahead of the signing of final Naga accord, major Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) held a meeting with a delegation of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

The meeting was held at the outfit’s central headquarters, Hebron, in Nagaland’s Dimapur district three days ago. The NSCN-IM was led by its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah.

There are speculations the Centre will create two autonomous councils, one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, as a part of the final Naga accord.

The COCOMI, which is a conglomerate of several civil society organisations, stands opposed to any changes in Manipur’s existing administrative setups. It had staged a series of demonstrations on the streets of Imphal last year to reiterate its stand on Manipur’s territorial integrity when the Centre was about to sign the Naga pact but eventually held it up.

The Imphal Valley, where the Meiteis live, will surely also oppose any autonomous or territorial council that will remotely administer Manipur’s Naga areas from Nagaland or any other state. Secondly, if the agreement largely protects the interests of the Nagas of Manipur, the NSCN-IM will owe an explanation to fellow Nagas living across Nagaland, Arunachal and Assam.

COCOMI convenor Sunil Karam told this newspaper the meeting with the NSCN-IM was held without any agenda on the table.

“It was a meeting where the issue of peaceful co-existence was discussed. It had no agenda. Uncle Muivah also insisted on peaceful co-existence,” Karam said.

He said neither the COCOMI delegation nor Muivah had raised the issue of autonomous/territorial council.

After returning to Imphal, Karam told journalists that if the Naga agreement is about protecting interests under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or by creating an autonomous council or territorial council, it shouldn’t be based on ethnic lines.

“During a meeting that we had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December, he said if the Manipur part comes (while signing the Naga accord), the government will consult the stakeholders of Manipur. We are waiting and watching. If the Centre fails to fulfil what it committed, we will resort to an agitation,” Karam warned.

Centre’s peace negotiations with the various Naga rebel groups concluded last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga Accord National Socialist Council of Nagalim NSCNIM Manipur organisations Meiteis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp