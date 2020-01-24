Home Nation

Pregnant woman dies, family vandalises Bengal hospital

She died on the way to Siliguri, following which her family came back to the hospital in Islampur and vandalised it, alleging medical negligence, police said.

By PTI

ISLAMPUR: A 30-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to the Islampur Superspeciality Hospital in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, died on Friday, following which her family vandalised the hospital, police said.

The woman, Rubi Begum, was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri by the hospital in Islampur after complications arose in her pregnancy, they said.

A Group D staff of the hospital was also beaten up, they said. The hospital's superintendent RN Pradhan refuted the family's allegations of negligence. However, officials said no arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism as the hospital did not file any police complaint.

