Sanjay Raut alleges his phone tapped, says 'BJP leader informed him'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has informed him about the tapping of his phone.

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet.

In a tweet, he also said that he welcomes whoever wants to overhear his conversation.

"I am a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray. I don't say or do anything behind the curtain. So go ahead with it," he added.