Sanjay Raut alleges his phone tapped, says 'BJP leader informed him'

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has informed him about the tapping of his phone.
"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet.
आपके फोन टैप हो रहे है..— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 24, 2020
ये जानकारी मुझे भाजपा एक वरिष्ठ मंत्रीने भी दे रखी थी. मैने कहां था..भाई साहेब..मेरी बात अगर कोई सुनना चाहता है. तो स्वागत है..मै बाळासाहेब ठाकरेजी का चेला हूं. कोई बात या काम छुप छुपकर नही करता..सुनो मेरी बात.. pic.twitter.com/zLrWajLC6d
In a tweet, he also said that he welcomes whoever wants to overhear his conversation.
"I am a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray. I don't say or do anything behind the curtain. So go ahead with it," he added.