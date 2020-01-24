Home Nation

Test firing of Ghaznavi nuclear missile a weak symbolic response to K-4 launch: Experts

Pakistan had recently said it would develop a second strike capability as well. It is yet to develop any missile with submarine launch capability.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan conducted a ‘training exercise test’ of its tactical nuclear missile on Thursday which experts says is a weak ‘symbolic’ response to India’s successful test of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, called the test a ‘successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’, which can strike targets up to 290 km’.

The training launch was part of the field training exercise of Pakistan Army’s Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures.

Defence experts called it a balancing act in response to India testing the 3500km range nuclear missile K-4 recently.

Pakistan had recently said it would develop a second-strike capability as well. It is yet to develop any missile with submarine launch capability.

A Vinod Kumar said, “It is a symbolic response to India’s successful launch of the K4. Pakistan has couched it in the language of operational readiness exercise. Since they don’t have an SLBM for a matching response, they had to demonstrate what they have.”

Kumar is Research Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

India’s SLBM K-4 missile is designed for the Arihant class of nuclear submarines. India successfully test-fired the indigenous missile on Sunday from a submerged pontoon off the Visakhapatnam coast.

In a similar reactionary response, Pakistan had test-fired ‘Ghaznavi’ on August 29 last year, three weeks after India revoked J&K’s special status.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghaznavi nuclear missile K-4
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp