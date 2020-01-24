Uddhav bats for Marathi as classical language; to request Centre again

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After announcement of making Marathi language mandatory in all — primary, secondary and private schools, Maharashtra government has now decided to pursue the proposal of obtaining ‘Marathi’ as a classical language status from Centre.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently called the meeting of the language experts and concerned officials asking to work hard to make the Marathi as classical language. “We discussed about the historical references that can support our claim. Earlier government had also pursued this agenda but so far, the Centre had refused to consider Marathi as the classical language. We have unearthed the new historical references that will be submitted to Centre again,” said official who was the part of the meeting.

Rangnath Pathare, Marathi writer and language experts who was also part of the meeting confirmed the decision.

Sources close to CM said that this is the best opportunity for the Shiv Sena who espouses the cause of Marathi and Marathi manoos. “If the Shiv Sena government and that too led by the Shiv Sena president did not get classical language status then who will get? CM had instructed every from the Marathi language department to do the sincere follow up and submit all required documents as well. He told them work as mission still it is not achieved for the larger interest of the state and its pride,” said a source.