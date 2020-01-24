Venue of Jan 25 night anti-CAA protest shifted from Charminar after police rejects permission: Owaisi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said a protest meeting proposed at the historic Charminar here on January 25 night against CAA and others would be held at a different venue as police rejected permission and suggested an alternative venue.

Police rejected permission for the protest meeting at Charminar, theyd advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which weve accepted.

Poets Protest Meeting against #CAA_NRC_NPR will begin on 25th night & well welcome Indias Republic Day by hoisting tiranga at 12 AM, Owaisi tweeted on Thursday night.

AIMIM had earlier said a Mushaira (a social gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), followed by Flag Hoisting, would be held at Charminar on the night of January 25.

Owaisi has addressed several protest meetings in recent weeks in Telangana against the CAA.

In a related development, BJP, earlier on Thursday, alleged that police in Hyderabad denied permission to the events proposed to be organised by it but allowed programmes of AIMIM and Muslim organisations.

A BJP delegation led by party president in Telangana K Laxman met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and appealed to him not to give permission for the rally proposed to be organised by AIMIM at Charminar here on January 25.