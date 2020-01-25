Home Nation

72-year-old anti CAA activist sets himself ablaze in Indore, battles for life

A pamphlet in Hindi against CAA-NRC-NPR was recovered from 72-year-old Ramesh Chandra Prajapat's pocket who is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Published: 25th January 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A septuagenarian anti-CAA and NRC activist allegedly set himself ablaze near a busy road crossing in full public view in Indore on Friday evening and is stated critical at the MY Hospital with around 90 per cent burns.

Seventy-two-year-old Ramesh Chandra Prajapat (a resident of Indore’s Prajapat Nagar) who is a Communist Party of India (Marxist) member had been actively participating in anti-CAA and NRC protests and allegedly set self ablaze near the Gita Bhawan crossing.

“He is in an extremely critical state, owing to which recording his statements are difficult. Prima facie it seems he has set self afire,” said Tukoganj police station in-charge Nirmal Shrivas.

A pamphlet in Hindi against CAA-NRC-NPR was recovered from the man's pocket.

Ramesh Chandra Prajapat is a retired government employee, who was actively taking part in the anti-CAA and NRC protests in the city, but it’s still not clear what prompted him for the extreme step, said CPI (M) leader Kailash Limbodiya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Anti CAA stir Indore
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp