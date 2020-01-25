72-year-old anti CAA activist sets himself ablaze in Indore, battles for life

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A septuagenarian anti-CAA and NRC activist allegedly set himself ablaze near a busy road crossing in full public view in Indore on Friday evening and is stated critical at the MY Hospital with around 90 per cent burns.

Seventy-two-year-old Ramesh Chandra Prajapat (a resident of Indore’s Prajapat Nagar) who is a Communist Party of India (Marxist) member had been actively participating in anti-CAA and NRC protests and allegedly set self ablaze near the Gita Bhawan crossing.

“He is in an extremely critical state, owing to which recording his statements are difficult. Prima facie it seems he has set self afire,” said Tukoganj police station in-charge Nirmal Shrivas.

A pamphlet in Hindi against CAA-NRC-NPR was recovered from the man's pocket.

Ramesh Chandra Prajapat is a retired government employee, who was actively taking part in the anti-CAA and NRC protests in the city, but it’s still not clear what prompted him for the extreme step, said CPI (M) leader Kailash Limbodiya.