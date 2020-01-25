Home Nation

After Kerala, Punjab, now Rajasthan Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution on January 25

Published: 25th January 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the fourth session of Rajasthan Assembly began on Friday, Vidhan Sabha is now gearing up to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet had approved the proposal against CAA through circulation.

Before Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have also passed resolutions against the CAA. 

Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan has meanwhile instructed all its MLAs to remain present in the House January 25. The order was issued by the Government Chief Whip, Mahesh Joshi.

BJP is likely to oppose this proposal, for which a strategic meeting was held at party headquarters in Jaipur on Thursday.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA brings 'basket full of locusts' to Rajasthan Assembly address crisis

During the meeting, the BJP  also instructed its MLAs to be present in the House on January 25.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria had earlier stated that summoning assembly session on short term notice is an indicator of failure under Gehlot's governance.

He added that it is going to be a mockery of the assembly.

Further, along with BJP, the National Democratic Party (RLP) will also oppose the proposal.

Party Convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal, took this decision in a meeting with the party legislators.

Beniwal said that granting citizenship is the right of the Centre and it is unconstitutional to bring a motion against it.

In contrast, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who has been strongly opposing the CAA has announced that Rajasthan will not implement the act.

He even led the biggest anti-CAA rally held in Jaipur on December 22 called 'Samvidhan Bachao rally'. 

Demanding the repeal of CAA, Gehlot has claimed that it is against the constitution and an attempt to divide people in the name of religion.

Members of different political parties including CPI, CPI(M), AAP, SP, RLD and JD(S) along with members of minority communities as well as intellectuals, participated in this 'silent march' which attracted nearly 3 lakh people.

