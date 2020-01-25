Home Nation

Ahead of board exams, CBSE warns students, parents against fake news

The Class X/XII annual examinations of Central Board of Secondary Education will commence on 15 Feb 2020. 

By ANI

NEW DEKHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday warned 'mischievous' elements against spreading rumours ahead of board exams on social media and advised students and parents not to pay heed to them.

It is being noticed that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos and messages on news platforms and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and the general public.

The Class X/XII annual examinations of Central Board of Secondary Education will commence on 15 Feb 2020. The Board has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

Board said that mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours.

In case, any such information comes to the notice, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of the law will be taken by the CBSE.

The Board also appealed to the public, in general, to cooperate with the Board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in the spreading of rumours and not to believe in baseless information.

