Army's 15 Corps commander awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for his services in Kashmir valley

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) on the eve of Republic Day in recognition for his services rendered in the Kashmir valley especially after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said.

"His tenure saw a number terrorists getting neutralised and the terrorist leadership was specifically targeted in order to bring peace to the valley.

"Terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LC) and inside PoK were specifically targeted which contributed significantly in reducing terrorist violence inside the valley," a senior army official at the Chinar Corps here said.

The army commander is also credited with ensuring synergy with other security forces like JK Police, CAPFs, intelligence agencies and in coordination with civilian administration, he ensured peace in the valley, especially post-August, 5 last year after the Union government abrogated Article 370, the official said.

There was no loss of civilian life apart from those targeted by terrorists, the official said.

Lt Gen Dhillon had also launched 'Operation Maa' through which he and his field commanders reached out to mothers in the Kashmir valley with an aim to engage them for return of their children who had joined terrorist groups.

"A number of instances took place where mothers convinced their sons to return and many youths have abandoned terrorism post-operation maa," the second official said.

The LoC also saw less casualties for the troops over the previous year, he added.