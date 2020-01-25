BJP team constituted by JP Nadda denied entry into Jharkhand village

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The six-member committee of senior party leaders constituted by BJP President JP Nadda, which had gone to meet victim’s family members on Friday, sat on a dharna at Sonua, 20-25 kilometers away from Buru-Gulikera village after they were denied entry into the village.

Nadda has formed a six-member committee of BJP Parliamentarians Jaswant Sing Bhabhor of Gujarat, Samir Oraon of Jharkhand, Bharti Pawar of Maharashtra, Gomti Sai of Chhattisgarh, John Barla of West Bengal and former Jharkhand minister Nilkanth Singh Munda to visit the spot and submit a report to the Government at the Centre.

ALSO READ: At least five feared dead in Jharkhand's Chaibasa following clash over ‘Patthalgadi’

“The six-member team was on its way to the village, but we were stopped in between at Sonua by the district administration saying that prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area. It proves that the current Hemant Soren government is taking the state towards lawlessness which is not acceptable to us,” said Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Samir Oraon who was also a part of the team. This is a move by this Government to hide as it may get exposed, he added.

“We will stage dharna before Raj Bhawan on Saturday and will launch a state-wide protest against the attitude of this Government which is hatching a conspiracy to kill the tribals in this State,” said Oraon.

The issue will be raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well, that how tribals are being killed in Jharkhand during the regime of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who calls himself a sympathiser of tribals,

he added.

Meanwhile, police has lodged FIR against 14 named and 200 other unknown persons at Gudri Police Station. Police, however, are yet to arrest anybody in the case.

Police sources said that the three persons held immediately after the incident were still in police custody and are being interrogated.